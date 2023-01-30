2023: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The PDP Rally In Zamfara State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On his verified Twitter handle, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar reacted to the enormous crowd at the presidential mega rally in Zamfara State, claiming that people were happy when they brought the message of “Recover Nigeria” to them.

The rally was attended by notable PDP members such as national chairman senator Iyorchia Ayu, Dino Melaye, and thousands of supporters to demonstrate their support for the Atiku-Okowa ticket.

At the event, Atiku Abubakar promised to put an end to insecurity in Zamfara State, alleging that it is one of the Northwest states most plagued by insecurity. He also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari did not do enough to tackle insecurity for the people of the state.

He vowed to unite Nigeria, provide free education, restructure the health sector, and create thousands of jobs in Nigeria while still speaking to the masses. He also boasted about his achievements as Nigeria’s vice president from 1999 to 2007.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the incumbent governor of Delta State, urged the people of Zamfara State to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February, stressing that the party is committed to transforming Nigeria and making it great again.

Atiku Abubakar is widely seen as the favourite to succeed President Buhari this year, thanks to widespread support among Nigerians who believe he is the finest candidate in the race. Atiku Abubakar will compete against 17 other presidential hopefuls.

