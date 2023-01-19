This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The PDP Rally In Oyo State

On Thursday, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the massive crowd at the mega presidential rally in Oyo State, thanking residents of the state for coming out in large numbers to support him, adding that they should go to their various polling booths to vote for the PDP in order to recover Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa paid a visit to Ibadan, Oyo State, to solicit support for the Atiku-Okowa ticket, and thousands of supporters flocked to the event to demonstrate their overwhelming support.

During the event, Atiku Abubakar told the people of Oyo State that if elected president, he would restructure Nigeria within four years, adding that the All Progressives Congress had brought agony to Nigerians for the past eight years.

While continued speaking to the people, Atiku Abubakar stated that they should not entrust a nearly debt ridden Nigeria to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that the presidential candidate is unqualified for the monumental task ahead.

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, was absent from the rally in the state due to a disagreement with PDP national chairman senator Iyorchia Ayo, who claimed that the presidential candidate and the party’s national chairman can not be from the same region.

Atiku Abubakar is widely regarded as the favourite candidate to win this year’s elections, owing to strong support among Nigerians who believe he is the best candidate to transform the country in four years.

Atiku Abubakar will compete for the presidency with Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Peter Obi of the LP, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP this year.

Content created and supplied by: Metaform (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Abubakar #Reacts #Massive #Crowd #PDP #Rally #Oyo #State2023: Atiku Abubakar Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The PDP Rally In Oyo State Publish on 2023-01-19 23:02:11