This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, has reacted to the large turnout at the presidential rally today on his verified Twitter account, saying that Niger State had lived up to its name. He expressed appreciation for the state’s residents and promised that no one’s enthusiasm or energy would be lost when the PDP took back power in Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar and his running partner Ifeanyi Okowa visited Minna, Niger State, to rally support for the Atiku-Okowa ticket, and thousands of supporters turned out to show their overwhelming support.

During the event, Atiku Abubakar urged residents of Niger State to collect their PVCs and vote for the PDP to recover Nigeria, claiming that he is the only competent presidential candidate in the race who understands Nigeria’s challenges and solutions to them.

While attempting to persuade the people of the state to vote for him, Atiku Abubakar stated that he will restructure Nigeria, address the electricity issue, provide affordable education, and revamp the health system for the benefit of the poor masses.

The running mate of Atiku Abubakar, governor Ifeanyi Okowa, at the rally, said that he agreed to be the running mate of the PDP presidential candidate because he saw in him (Atiku Abubakar) a gentleman full of passion to transform Nigeria and reclaim its place as the “giant of Africa”.

Senator Dino Melaye encouraged the people of Niger State not to let the opportunity to elect a credible candidate like Atiku Abubakar pass them by, claiming that the PDP presidential candidate is the best in the race.

Atiku Abubakar is widely seen as the favourite to win this year’s presidential election, owing to enormous support from Nigerians who believe he is the finest candidate in the race. He will compete against APC’s Bola Tinubu, LP’s Peter Obi, and NNPP’s Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Metaform (

)