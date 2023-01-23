2023: Atiku Abubakar Has Won The Election. It Is Just A Matter Of Time – Osita Chidoka Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Osita Chidoka, has claimed that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has won the next month’s presidential election, stating it clearly that it is just a matter of time for that to happen.

Speaking further, he made it known that Atiku Abubakar is capable of mopping up votes across the country, stating that internal crisis in the PDP won’t affect Atiku Abubakar’s chances in the forthcoming election.

Mr Osita Chidoka made this disclosure while speaking on Channels Television’s Political Programme, Sunday Politics, Channels Television reported.

He said: “Atiku Abubakar has won the election. It is just a matter of time. When we get to February 25th, the country will say it….”

Furthermore, Mr Chidoka noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not done well for the country, stating it clearly that APC will not win votes in many parts of Nigeria.

On Igbo presidency, he made it known that Igbo presidency is around the corner, stating that once an Igbo man is capable of holding on strong in a party and controlling the levers of that party, which he believes is going to happen soon.

Information Source: Channels Television

