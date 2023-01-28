2023: APC Will Win Despite Sabotage, Tinubu Insists

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 general elections in Nigeria are fast approaching and the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is determined to win despite any potential sabotage.

Tinubu, who was in Zamfara on Saturday, promised to make the state great in terms of agricultural development and mining if elected as president.

He addressed a large crowd at the APC Presidential campaign rally in Gusau, the state capital, and assured his supporters that despite sabotage, his party would win with God’s help.

Tinubu highlighted the agricultural potentialities in Zamfara that would be properly harnessed under his administration. He also emphasized the vast mineral deposits in the state and promised to manage them appropriately for the benefit of the government and citizens.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, expressed delight at the massive turnout of party supporters to welcome the presidential campaign team to Zamfara. He urged the people of the state to maintain the tempo by coming out on election days to elect Tinubu as president and all other candidates.

The National Chairman described the turnout to the rally as a clear indication that the APC was in charge of Zamfara. Governor Bello Matawalle, who also served as Zonal Campaign Coordinator, pledged to work hard for the victory of all APC candidates during the upcoming elections.

He assured the APC Presidential Campaign Council that the APC would capture Zamfara state and other North West states in the forthcoming elections, by God’s grace.

It is clear that the APC is determined to win the 2023 general elections and Tinubu’s promises of agricultural and mining development in Zamfara show that the party is focused on addressing the needs of the people.

The massive turnout at the campaign rally in Gusau is also an indication of the support that the APC has in the state. However, it remains to be seen whether the party will be able to overcome any potential sabotage and win the election. Only time will tell.

