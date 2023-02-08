This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: APC Pushing For Postponement Of Election By Four Weeks

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly calling for the general election to be postponed amid economic turmoil in the country. This comes just 24 hours after the APC called off its campaign in Ogun, Lagos. The ruling party, led by Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, will adjust the election schedule for the next four weeks, according to the Daily Independent.

His APC sources, who told the publication above, said the plan to extend the election was due to the current economic turmoil and protests many Nigerians are experiencing over the new naira shortage and fuel. Stated.

A source said: “APC has called for a four-week postponement of the election, and the move is being led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai. I think it has something to do with the current turmoil being experienced as a result of naira and fuel shortages. El-Rufai and others brought the Buhari government to court.

Meanwhile, Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahya Bello (Kogi), and Bello Matawalle brought the federal government to court over the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In a unilateral petition filed through attorney Abdul-Hakeem Mustafa, the governor asked the court to stop further implementation of the naira conversion policy. something new. especially those who live in rural areas.

They also issued an injunction to prevent the federal government from meeting the Feb. 10 deadline for exchanging 200, 500, and 1000-dollar notes through the Central Bank of Nigeria, money deposit banks, or their new agents. I asked the court for an order.

Content created and supplied by: Newz247 (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Pushing #Postponement #Election #Weeks2023: APC Pushing For Postponement Of Election By Four Weeks Publish on 2023-02-08 10:24:46