2023: APC Plotting To Attack INEC Facilities, And Hack BVAS, PDP Speaks

According to PunchNews, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to attack the equipment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the election.

The PDP’s national PR secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the allegation in a statement released in Abuja on Monday. According to Debo, some members of the ruling party have allegedly mobilized thugs to launch new attacks on INEC offices and their facilities.

He added that the APC had drawn up plans to hack the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to thwart INEC’s ability to conduct the elections.

The PDP, therefore, called on the security authorities to protect the electoral body’s facilities and equipment and to ensure that the upcoming elections are free, fair, and credible.

The statement reads:

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections, the PDP is tasking security agencies to strengthen the security around INEC’s offices and facilities from attacks by the sinking APC.

Credible information available to our party suggests that the said APC interests, eager to wreck the elections to avoid a humiliating defeat, are allegedly mobilizing thugs to launch new attacks on INEC To start offices and their facilities where BVAS machines are located.

Some prominent APC leaders, including certain APC governors who have failed in their plans to delay the election and who have also faced opposition in their plot to use their orchestrated cash shortages to destabilize the nation, are now reportedly planning to Ability of INEC to conduct the elections paralyze elections by destroying the BVAS machines.

These APC leaders and their apologists have emerged as a clear and present threat not only to the electoral process but to our corporate existence as a nation and must be fought by all.

The PDP, therefore, mandates the security authorities to take all necessary steps to provide INEC facilities, equipment, and personnel with adequate protection before, during, and after the elections.

The PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take all measures for free, to hold fair, transparent, and credible elections through his commitments to Nigerians and the international community.

It added that Tinubu must realize that Nigerians will never be deterred from their determination to vote for his presidential nominee, Atiku Abubakar, to rebuild the nation.

The APC and the Tinubu/Shettima campaign must accept the fact that Nigerians will never be deterred from their determination to elect the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to rebuild our nation after the APC’s disastrous misrule, he said added the PDP.

Content created and supplied by: Johnwilbow (via 50minds

News )

