2023: APC-Led Government Has Done Enough For The Country To Remain In Power- Bamidele Faparusi

In an interview, The Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi, has said that APC-led government has done enough for the country to remain in power in 2023. He made this statement while responding to a question, which is “As the clock ticks for the February election, do you think the APC-led govt has done enough for the country to remain in power beyond May, 2023?”

In his own words, Bamidele Faparusi said “Yes of course. It is obvious that the party has brought the positive change to the country. The house we met was on a very weak foundation with resources of the country well depleted.

“Buhari-led Government have done enough in the area of infrastructure development, we have invested heavily in infrastructure. Our power generation has been stable, there is a lot of power improvement in Nigeria as we speak today”

