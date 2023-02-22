2023: APC Is Wasting Their Time, They Are In The Ballot Paper Not In The Ballot Box – Ahmed Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party has said that by the grace of God, victory awaits Labour Party, LP, in the coming election and that 15 among parties contesting are nearly nowhere to be found.

The former senator said this during an interview with newsmen. He, however said that out of the 18 political parties that are contesting for the presidential election, 15 of them are nearly nowhere to be found and out of the remaining three, two have mis-configured themselves to win election in 2023 and this leaves Labour Party to be declared winner.

Taking about the possibility of APC winning this election, he said the party may be in the ballot paper but not in the ballot box, as they can’t win the election.

“Non of these two parties can win elections, Tinubu failed to be vice president because certain kind of configuration doesn’t work anymore in Nigeria, which president Buhari rejected and choose any other person.

“With this APC is wasting their time, they are in the ballot paper but not in the ballot box,” he said.

Going further, the said Labour Party is the only party that is rightly configured in place with right attitude with right candidate. Others are wasting their time.

