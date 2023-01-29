2023: ‘APC has resolved that the only path to victory is rigging; We will stop them -Melaye, alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council spokespersons, Senator Dino Melaye, alleged that the ruling All Progressive Congress party has resolved that the only path to victory in the coming elections is rigging and that they (PDP) in PDP will stop them.

The former senator representing Kogi-west, made the allegation in a tweet recently released on his verified Twitter account, a few minutes ago.

Dino Melaye alleged that their political counterpart, the APC party has determined that they will emerge victorious in the coming election by way of compromising the credible election; free and fair electoral practise.

He added that it is in the public knowledge an alarm was raised by the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu on those trying to hack their server.

Dino Melaye then urged Nigerians to take note adding that for them in the PDP, they will try and stop them and that is their promise.

“APC resolved that the only path to victory is rigging. As we know, the INEC chairman already raised an alarm on those trying to hack their server. Nigerians take note. For PDP, we will stop them…This is a promise.”

