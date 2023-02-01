2023: APC Has Nothing To Show To Nigerians That Will Make Them Vote For The Party- Ahmed Makarfi

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, former Kaduna Governor and one-time Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has that the All Progressive Congress, (APC) has nothing to show to Nigerians that will make them to vote for the party again. He also lament that APC had nothing to offer

In his own words, Ahmed Makarfi said “APC has nothing to show to the voters that will make voters enthusiastic to vote for them. But they want to make use of money, sentiments, and religious sentiment, And from experience, this sentiment will take them nowhere. I believe people want a state that is fair and equitable

Further speaking, Makarfi said Each election always comes with its difficulties and peculiarities. In 2019, we didn’t have Labour Party. To me, it is a challenge to PDP in certain parts of the state.

Dear esteemed readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts down in the comment section

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Show #Nigerians #Vote #Party #Ahmed #Makarfi2023: APC Has Nothing To Show To Nigerians That Will Make Them Vote For The Party- Ahmed Makarfi Publish on 2023-02-01 05:30:15