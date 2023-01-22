This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: APC Has Nothing To Fear In Ekiti – Fasuyi Boasts

Prior to the general elections in 2023, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pledged to hold peaceful, inclusive, and non-violent elections, according to Hon. Cyril Fasuyi, a party chief.

While hosting a team from Vote, Not Fight (VNF) and Governance Agenda for an Inclusive Nigeria (GAIN) on a courtesy call at his residence in Ado-Ekiti, Fasuyi, an APC candidate for the Ekiti North Senatorial District, provided this promise.

The politician suggested that female mainstreaming has seen a noticeable development under the APC-led administration in the state. He was present with two other APC National Assembly candidates, Akin Rotimi (Ekiti North One) and Hon. Akinlayo Kolawole (Ekiti North Two).

In recent months, the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration has nominated women to important posts, according to Fasuyi, who also noted that women presently hold the offices of Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Government, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“Our party respects gender. As a party, we would never appoint a man to the position of commissioner for women’s affairs. The APC has roughly six female candidates running for seats in the House of Assembly. It is an upgrade over what we had from 2018 until the present.

“When you closely consider the SouthWest, governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has made significant appointments, three of which are female. The Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon. Bunmi Adelugba, the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaja Habibat Adubiaro, and even the Speaker are all female.

As the Director General of the Oyebanji’s Campaign Organization for the election on June 18, 2022, Fasuyi promised that the party will support a calm environment for the next vote.

The first time this has happened in the history of our polity since 1999, and our governor hasn’t done anything to change the situation, is if we win a significant majority of the votes cast in Ekiti.

It indicates that APC has nothing to worry about in the general election in 2023. On the basis of this, we support the peace accord and nonviolent campaigning.

“So if there was no violence during the last governor’s election, we must have had the support of the Ekiti people. We shouldn’t support or encourage brigandage or violence right now.

“We cannot demolish the mansion we have built because I am convinced that we will also win the elections in 2023 on a land slide. Therefore, I am promising the people of Ekiti that there won’t be any violence during the upcoming elections, he continued. According to independent report.

