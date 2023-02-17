NEWS

2023: “APC Has No Chance of Winning, Tinubu May Come 3rd Behind Peter Obi” – Says PDP Spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, has stated that the chances of the ruling party APC winning the in the upcoming 2023 presidential elections is slim.

The Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign spokesperson argued that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is struggling to canvass in his region in southwest. He added that pan-Yoruba sociocultural groups have refused to endorse his presidential ambition.

In his words: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared non-persona grata by Yoruba sociocultural groups. The chances of All Progressive Congress winning is very slim. I am even suspecting that Bola Asiwaju Tinubu will come third, not even second. I am suspecting that after Atiku Abubakar wins, Peter Obi (of the Labour Party) might likely come second.”

During the interview on Channels Television, Daniel Bwala also argued that the fear among APC is due to the fact that they see that Nigerians are unhappy with the administration and would vote against them in the upcoming 2023 elections.

