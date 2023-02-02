2023: APC Guber Rerun Kicks-Off In Benue

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Benue state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commenced its gubernatorial primary re-run election in the state.

Recall that the court of appeal sitting in Makurdi while delivering judgment in the case filed by one of the gubernatorial aspirants, Prof. Terhemba Shija had directed the party to Conduct a primary re-run election in eleven (11) local government areas of the state.

The re-run is to be conducted in 137 council wards of Gboko, Gwer-East, Gwer-West, Guma, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Makurdi, Otukpo, Ukum, Tarka and Vandeikya local government areas of the state respectively.

Chairman of the primary election committee, Sen. Basheer Lado while distributing the election materials at the party’s Secretariat on Thursday charged the returning officers and all the Stakeholders involved in the exercise to strictly comply with the electoral guidelines.

Sen. Basheer who was represented by Hon. Baba Jaumi Liman assured that the re-run will be free, fair and credible.

Chairman of the party in the state, Comrade Augustine Agada on behalf of the state exco, promised to give the Committee maximum corporation to enable the committee carry out the exercise successfully.

Credit: David Torough, Makurdi

Ngutor (

)