2023: APC Governor Demanding Postponement Because Bola Tinubu Cannot Win The Election- PDP Campaign

With few days remaining before Nigerians will elect their next president, the campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party in a statement made available by Kola Ologbondiyan, has accused a governor of the ruling All Progressives Congress, of pushing for the postponement of the coming elections due to fear that Bola Tinubu might lose at the polls.

In the statement released on Twitter, Kola Ologbondiyan who happens to be the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, claimed that during a council of state meeting, an APC governor from the north western part of the country, went to push a demand for the postponement of the election but, he was humiliated.

According to the statement, the said governor was asking for the postponement of the elections due to the fact that they are scared that Nigerians would not vote for Bola Tinubu in the elections.

Part of the statement reads “Our Campaign has been reliably informed that this APC governor is demanding the postponement because, the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu cannot by any measure win the election given his rejection by Nigerians. It’s imperative to note that having being stunned by the rejection at the meeting, the campaign had resorted to making wild accusations, posting incendiary remarks in order to heat up the polity and make it appear unconducive for elections to hold on February 25, 2023.”

“The Tinubu/Shettima Campaign must accept the reality that the train has already left the station and Nigerians have since made up their minds to elect Atiku Abubakar as next President.” He added in his twitter post.

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

