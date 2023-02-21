This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: APC debunks Bola Tinubu Throwing Naira Notes At Lagos Crowd on Tuesday

Lagos State Chapter of APC has described as fake, a report that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, threw Naira notes at a crowd in Lagos on Tuesday during the party’s grand finale rally.

Bola Tinubu was in Lagos for his grand finale rally, held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos state.

However, some political opponents posted a video showing our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu throwing naira notes at a crowd in Lagos state, Oladejo says.

“It is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell, he added.

However, the party would have ignored the report but chose to issue the statement for the sake of those who might be deceived by the report.

The APC presidential candidate Ahmed Tinubu has championed the cause of suffering of Nigerians, allowing them to spend old bank notes until Central Bank of Nigeria is able to make adequate new bank notes available.

Oladejo urges Nigerians to remain calm and vote for Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates on Saturday.

Seye Oladejo, the spokesman of the Lagos state chapter of the ruling party, said the report was sponsored by frustrated political opponents.

He also said that,the report was sponsored to make Tinubu look bad in the eyes of Nigerians who have been facing hardship over the Naira redesign policy.

