2023: Anyone Who Truly Loves Nigeria Will Vote Against APC Says Douye Diri

Those who actually love Nigeria, according to Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, won’t support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general elections of 2023.

He told members of the Ward To Ward For Diri/Lawrence sociopolitical organization who paid him a solidarity visit at the polls that voting for the APC in the state is “tantamount to accepting the horrible performance of the party at the center.”

However, he urged voters in the state to support all PDP candidates in order to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming general elections.

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor’s deputy, spoke on his behalf and proclaimed that the PDP must prevail at all levels since the nation’s current political power cannot be trusted.

He asserts that almost every sector of the economy, including infrastructure development, education, security, and sports, has seen major advancements under his administration.

He asserted that this had been made possible by both his willingness for leadership and the continued assistance of all well-meaning Bayelsans.

When the campaign for the state governorship begins, he said, the PDP will emphasize the successes his administration has done so far rather than using slurs and name-calling.

He said, “I want to thank you all sincerely for this display of solidarity. Because Governor Douye Diri was well trained to run our state, we are doing well.

“We won’t campaign for office by disparaging others; we’ll run on our record. Bayelsa State has made enormous advancements in infrastructure, sports, education, and other sectors, and one good term clearly warrants another.

Nigerians cannot trust the APC because it has destroyed their country. It cannot be trusted with any kind of power in this country. thus cast your vote for the PDP at all levels. He said.

The Diri/Lawrence Ward To Ward’s director general, Mr. Ogidi Bara Ben, had expressed his satisfaction with the Prosperity Administration’s performance in a variety of areas, particularly the significant progress being made in the construction of the Bayelsa Central Senatorial Road. based on a report from dailytust.

