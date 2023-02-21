2023: ‘ Amaechi secretly working for Atiku ‘, PDP reveals

The political party of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that Former Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi was allegedly working for the ambition of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Photo File: Amaechi

This was disclosed by Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, the Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Council for Rivers State while criticizing Amaechi of being one of the mastermind of the current Naira crisis bedeviling the country.

Nwuke said: ” As a political party, we have gathered credible intelligence which supports the view that APC leader, Amaechi is a member of the cabal that has caused the Naira crisis as well as the fuel scarcity that has brought untold hardships on ordinary Rivers people and other Nigerians. Recently, he reconciled with members of the presidential campaign council in Rivers State. We equally know for sure that he had been holding secret meetings with Atiku”.

Content created and supplied by: Enadex (via 50minds

News )

#Amaechi #secretly #working #Atiku #PDP #reveals2023: ‘ Amaechi secretly working for Atiku ‘, PDP reveals Publish on 2023-02-21 10:27:06