2023: All Those That Know Tinubu Should Tell Him That The Northerners Will Not Vote For Him-Adebanjo

Ahead of the 2023 presidential candidate, The leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday has said that the Northerners will not vote for the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, adding he would be disappointed by the northerners at the polls

He made this statement during the presidential campaign rally of the LP in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. According to Ayo Adebanjo, All those that know Tinubu should tell him, I have always told him and I will tell him again, the northerners will not vote for him. He (Tinubu) should come back home now because when they finally defeat him, he won’t have the courage to come back home again”

Furthermore, he revealed that the leaders of progressive movement are backing Obi because a Yoruba has been preside before

Source: Punch paper

