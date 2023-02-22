2023: All Peter Obi’s rallies put together is not more than 2 States – PDP PCC Spokesman, Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign Spokesperson, Daniel Bwala questioned the statistics of polls that showed Peter Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

Appearing on a national television program, he said that most of the polls in Nigeria are marketing polls, which is done for the purpose of marking a brand. He claimed that such poll works well in advance countries not in country like Nigeria, where some prominent individuals are not on social media.

Talking about polls that emerged Peter Obi winner of the 2023 election, he said that those polls are marketing polls. As they are conducted to increase the popularity of Peter Obi. But the most disturbing one is the polls showing that Peter Obi is winning in places he hasn’t opened the door not to talk of entering. He questioned why the polls claimed that Obi won in Northwest and Southwest.

The claimed the poll are sometimes made by phone calls, as it is not done credibly, as they don’t talk to some of their respondents but generate figures.

Going further, he said how can they suggest that Peter Obi will win the election when all the rallies he has had all over Nigeria put together is not more than two states.

