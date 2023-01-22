This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: All party men are loyal, APC reacts to Yahaya Bello’s “withdrawal of support” for Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports that Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has withdrawn his support for Bola Tinubu.

Bello serves on the APC Presidential Campaign Council. Before Tinubu won the presidential election in June 2022, the Kogi governor was a presidential candidate.

The APC stated in a statement on Sunday that there are “imagined political permutations” for the Kogi governorship election, which is scheduled for November.

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary, called the rumors “maliciously false and a figment of its author and sponsors’ imagination.”

Morka described Bello, the PCC’s National Youth Coordinator, as “a solid, resourceful, and committed campaigner” for Tinubu.

The spokesman stated that “fake news” is attempting to create a schism between Bello and the secretary of the APC PCC, Hon. James Faleke.

“It is the desperate and dishonorable speculation of opposition elements unsettled by our party’s massive campaign strides.” “Both loyal party men are undisputedly committed and working diligently for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resounding victory in next month’s presidential election,” Morka added.

Tinubu is said to prefer Faleke for the Kogi APC ticket, while Bello is said to prefer incumbent deputy Edward Onoja.

