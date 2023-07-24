2023: All Materials Used For General Elections Printed In Nigeria – INEC Chairman, Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, claims that all critical and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 general election were printed in Nigeria. According to DAILY POST, Yakubu announced this on Monday in Abuja during the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the ongoing review of the 2023 general election.

“I am pleased to report that all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 general elections were printed entirely in Nigeria.””This great step has been taken and achieved for the first time in 44 years, since the transition to democratic rule in 1979.””This despite a record number of 93.4 million registered voters and over 500 million ballot papers, result sheets, and other documents for the five categories of primary and supplementary elections.”

“As a result, the 2023 general election was held as scheduled for the first time in the last four electoral cycles without a postponement due to material non-arrival,” Yakubu added. Other notable favourable developments in the election include the repeal and re-enactment of the Electoral Act 2010 into the Electoral Act 2022, which allowed INEC to prepare on time. The chairman stated that the new act gives political parties 180 days to complete their primaries and submit the names of candidates and political parties for the elections.

This, he claims, also aided INEC in starting the process of manufacturing election materials on schedule. “In addition, for the first time since the initial delimitation exercise in 1996, we were able to expand voter access to polling units.” “Similarly, we introduced many technological innovations, such as physical voter registration and online pre-registration using the INEC Voter Enrollment Device (IVED), as well as various portals for the nomination of candidates, party agents, and the accreditation of observers and the media.”

