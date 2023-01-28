2023: Akin Osuntokun reveals what he will tell Atiku and Tinubu if he should meet them today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, or was reported that the Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Akin Osuntokun, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has revealed what he will tell the Presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if he should meet them today.

Akin Osuntokun

While he was talking during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, Osuntokun said, “I would tell them to step down to spare Nigeria the agony and the burden that their candidature has contributed to Nigeria. I will tell them to step down because they perpetuate all that is bad. Anybody that is going to vote for Tinubu will tell you that it is tiwa n ti wa, that means that it’s an ethnic thing.”

Further talking, he said yhat kind of attitude, does not promote the interest and progress of Nigeria in any way and it is the same thing with the Atiku’s presidential ticket, as it has physical flaws.

He said, “The first thing is that, it is antithetical to the integration of Nigeria, with his insistence that Iyorchia Ayu should remain as chairman of his party. Then the Director-General of his campaign is Aminu Waziri Tambuwal from Sokoto, and he is deliberately projecting his candidate as the candidate of the North.”

