2023: ‘ Agbaje is honest and hardworking, he will not be removed as Lagos REC ‘- INEC reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it would not remove Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the Residential Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Lagos State from his office.

Photo File: Agbaje

Recall that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had called for the resignation of Agbaje, stating that he was planning to compromise the forthcoming general elections by employing the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee which is overseen by Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as ‘ MC Oluomo’ for logistics services.

This was made known by Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu during an interview held of recent.

In summary, he said: ” Let me make one thing clear. Mr. Agbaje will not be removed as the REC for Lagos over unfounded allegations. He will not only conduct the Presidential and National Assembly elections, he will also superintend over the Governorship and House of Assembly elections. He is a just, honest, dependable and hardworking REC. His integrity speaks for him in all the places where he had served”.

Enadex (

)