2023: African Democratic Congress, ADC Collapses Its Structure For Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has reportedly collapsed its structure and declared support for the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Mr Effiong Nyong, who is the Governorship Candidate of the party in Cross River State, made this declaration in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, over the weekend, noting that the party joined Labour Party, so as to elect a president who can give the country a true and purposeful leadership, Daily Post Nigeria reported.

Speaking further, he made it known that Peter Obi has the qualities that stands him out among all the presidential candidates contesting for the position of Nigeria’s number one citizen.

Furthermore, Mr Nyong noted that the Yorubas have occupied the slot, the Hausa-Fulanis have occupied the post and the south south have also occupied, stating it clearly that now is the time to give an Igbo man the chance to become Nigeria’s president.

In addition, he made it known that those in authority have been taking what belongs to the people and leaving Nigerians in penury and squalor, thereby urging Nigerians to leave favouritism behind and vote for someone who will make things work for the country.

As we head towards the forthcoming presidential election, Nigerians must rise up by making sure that a credible candidate is voted for, so as to move Nigeria forward.

Information Source: Daily Post Nigeria

