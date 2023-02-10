2023: Abiodun Dabiri reveals why Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu May Not Likely Win In Lagos State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview with Central, the Labour Party’s candidate for the Lagos State Central senatorial district, Abiodun Abubakar Dabiri, claimed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, no longer has as complete a handle on Lagos State as he once had. Asiwaju can lose in his own backyard because of the new voters, according to Dabiri, even if Lagos State appears to be his stronghold.

He examined why, out of 5 million registered voters in the 2019 election, only 700,000 chose to support the All Progressive Congress. He emphasized that the millions of individuals who were still present but did not cast a ballot that day could have influenced the outcome of the election. He said that Lagos had gained 2.5 million new voters which might be a game changer in the upcoming election.

According to him: “Things have altered significantly following Lagos’ 2019 election, he declared. And given the increased number of newly registered voters, I think Tinubu may not win Lagos State in this election. We had about 5 million PVCs cast in the 2019 election. The APC won with how many votes? Only 300,000 of their 700,000 votes were used to defeat the opposition.

It amounts to just 10% of the PVC that is readily available. The total number of PVCs available at the time had the potential to alter the outcome of the election, but Lagos now has an additional 2 million PVCs. So Asiwaju is aware that Lagos State is not under lockdown for him”.

