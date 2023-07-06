NEWS

2023/24: Arsenal’s Best Lineup that could win the Premier League.

Arsenal Football Club seems to be assembling a solid team ahead of next season’s English Premier League campaign.

They’ve completed the signing of Kai Havertz. They’re also looking to complete star signings like that of Declan Rice and Timber from Ajax.

In this article, we take a look at the lineup that could help Arsenal win the league title next season following some of these signings. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Aaron Ramsdale is expected to keep his place in the goal while the quartet of Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba and Ben White keep their places as defenders.

Declan Rice is likely to come in the holding position in the midfield while Odegaard and Kai Havertz occupy the two other spots.

Bukayo Saka should lead the charge up front alongside the duo of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Here’s an illustration of the possible lineup below:

Photo credit: Twitter

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

