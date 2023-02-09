2023: 22 APC Governors, 5 From Another Party Working For Tinubu – Namdas

Hon. Abdul-razak Namdas, member of the Adamawa State Assembly and secretary of the Logistics Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Election Council (PCC), said the 27 governors were among the party’s candidates, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He said he was working to secure the win. According to Namdas, there are 22 of his APC governors and five governors from another party who are believed to be working for Tinubu.

He did not mention the governor’s name but expressed optimism that his support for Tinubus victory in the 2023 presidential election is cross-partisan.

Namdas addressed a large rally in his constituency in Jada, Adamawa state, where Atiku Abubakar, the candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also from the state, is scheduled to speak on February 25. He said he will not win the 2023 presidential election.

Legislators said people would vote for the APC in any position available for competition. “If the people refuse to elect the APC from top to bottom, Tinubu as president cannot function effectively,” Namdas said. The truth is, by God’s special grace, we have already won this election.” There are already 22 states, and another platform has five governors who say they will vote for us. “I firmly believe that there are about 27 states.”

Content created and supplied by: Africa_Eagle (via 50minds

News )

