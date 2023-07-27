20 Years Ago Some Soldiers In Sao Tome Seized Power And Obasanjo Ordered Them To Vacate It -Chuks Akunna

Amid reports of an attempted coup d’etat that occurred in Niger Republic, public affairs analyst, Chuks Akunna has disclosed what Olusegun Obasanjo did when a coup took place in an African country during his tenure as president of Nigeria.

Speaking during an interactive session on AIT , Akunna said exactly twenty years ago in July 2003 some soldiers in Sao Tome (an Island County in the Gulf of Guinea) seized power while the president of the country was in Nigeria for a visit. He said when Obasanjo who was president of Nigeria at the time got hold of the news, he put a call to the soldiers and ordered them to hand power back to the president and they obeyed him.

According to Akunna “Let us rewind to 20 years ago, exactly 20 years ago, in July 2003 the president of the Republic of Sao Tome was in Nigeria, and whilst he was here some soldiers took over power in his small Island country in the Gulf of Guinea and President Obasanjo at the time literally called them and ordered them to vacate and they listen to him and the president was restored”

(Watch the VIDEO from 1:12:33)

