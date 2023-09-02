20-year-old ‘kills’ father over money rituals

Chaos erupted in Oshoku village, Ijebu North local government area of Ogun State when a 20-year-old man named Ridwan allegedly murdered his father, Ishua, in pursuit of money rituals.

According to a report by Punch paper, Moruf Yusuf, the Commander of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation, and Safety Corps, along with Soji Ganzallo, the Director of Information and Public Relations, disclosed that their officers heard unusual sounds coming from a building during a routine patrol at Oshoku Village in Ijebu North Local Government Area around 12:00 hrs on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Upon investigating, they discovered the lifeless body of a man lying in a pool of his own blood, while the alleged perpetrator had fled the scene. Subsequently, a manhunt was initiated, leading to the apprehension of the suspect.

During questioning, the alleged killer confessed to strangling his father, Ishau, using a rope and extracting specific body parts for ritual purposes. He revealed that he removed his father’s private part, larynx, and four teeth, as requested by a ritualist known as Baba Kekere.

