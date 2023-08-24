2 Strikers Who Could Leave Stamford Bridge This Summer Transfer Window.

Chelsea are very busy in the summer transfer window, with huge investment they have made this summer.

The are willing to still add few additions to their first team before the transfer window is finally shut down on the 1st September 2023.

They played 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their first Premier League game of the season and lost to West Ham away from home.

15 first team.Players have left Stamford Bridge this summer transfer window, the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, N’golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz Edouard Mendy, Mason Mount, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and few others who left this summer.

Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku could leave Stamford Bridge before the summer transfer window is shut down.

AC Milan have expressed interest on signing of Chelaea striker Armando Broja, reports Rudy Galetti.

The Blues are aaid to be open to letting the 21 year old go on loan with an option to buy. Chelsea are set to be forced to reduce Romelu Lukaku’s £35 million price tag as they struggle to find buyer for him, reports from Nizaar Kiinsella. The Belgian could leave Stamford Bridge this summer transfer window.

Neanews (

)