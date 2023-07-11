2 Serving Female President in Africa

Africa, the vast and diverse continent, has been witness to the rise of remarkable leaders throughout its history. While the majority of African nations have traditionally been led by men, there have been shining examples of women who have assumed the highest position of power in their respective countries. In this article, we will explore two exceptional female presidents in Africa who have defied gender stereotypes, making their mark on history and inspiring generations to come.

Sahle-Work Zewde- Ethiopia

According to Wikipedia, Sahle-Work Zewde, the 73 years old woman, made history in 2018 when she became the first female president of Ethiopia. Prior to her presidency, Sahle-Work had a distinguished career as a diplomat and politician. She studied natural science at the University of Montpellier in France and is fluent in Amharic, French, and English.

Sahle-Work began her career in the Ethiopian foreign service and quickly rose through the ranks. She served as the ambassador to Senegal, with accreditation to Mali, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, and Guinea from 1989 to 1993. She later served as the ambassador to Djibouti and as the Permanent Representative to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) from 1993 to 2002.

Throughout her career, Sahle-Work held various high-level positions, including ambassador to France, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and Director-General for African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia. She also served as the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Peace-building Office in the Central African Republic (BINUCA).

In 2011, Sahle-Work was appointed as the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), where she played a crucial role in making the Nairobi office a more important UN hub for East and Central Africa. In 2018, she was appointed as the Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU), becoming the first woman to hold this position. On October 25, 2018, Sahle-Work was unanimously elected as the president of Ethiopia, replacing Mulatu Teshome. She is expected to serve two six-year terms.

Samia Suluhu Hassan – Tanzania

Similarly, Samia Suluhu Hassan is the second serving president in African, she made history in 2021 when she became the first female president of Tanzania. Born on January 27, 1960, in Zanzibar, Samia Suluhu Hassan has had a successful career in politics. She is a member of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party and served as the Vice-President of Tanzania under President John Magufuli.

Before her vice-presidency, Suluhu served as a minister in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar. She held the position of Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office for Union Affairs. Suluhu’s political journey continued as she became Tanzania’s first female vice-president after being elected alongside President Magufuli. Upon the death of President Magufuli in March 2021, Suluhu was sworn in as the president, making history as the first female president of Tanzania.

