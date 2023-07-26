2 Players Who Were Vital To Manchester City’s Victory Over Bayern Munich Today

An intense preseason encounter between Manchester City and Bayern Munich took place earlier today. Both teams fought hard for the ball, but at the conclusion of the first half, Manchester City had the upper hand. James McAtee scored the game’s first goal in the 21st minute to put Pep Guardiola’s team ahead.

Eight minutes before the game’s conclusion, Mathys Tel equalized and gave Thomas Tuchel’s team hope. However, Bayern Munich was unable to maintain that scoreline and lost another goal to Aymeric Laporte’s strike right before the game’s conclusion. Manchester City defeated its opponent by a score of 2-1.

Rico Lewis had a top performance against Bayern Munich today. He got the ball past Upamecano and set up James McAtee for first goal of the game. He deserves his accolade for that sprint past Upamecano.

Another player worth praising is Bernardo Silva. He also set up an assist for Aymeric Laporte who scored Manchester City’s second goal of the game.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

PrimeVine (

)