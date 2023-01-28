2 Particular Stations Are Avoiding To Invite Achimugu To Speak On Atiku – Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the spokesperson of All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council and a serving minister of state for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo has called out some television stations for not bring Achimugu to their programmes for him to speak on the corruption allegations against Atiku Abubakar.

It would be recalled that, Mike Achimugu, an aide to the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar recently released a phone conversation between him and Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during yesterday’s edition of Politics Tonight on TVC , Festus Keyamo said he knows two particular TV stations that are deliberately shying away from bringing Achimugu to speak.

Hear him ” There is now outrage from Nigerians and even the press about what he is doing. The Whisleblower was on this station the other day, he was revealing more facts about this presidential candidate. And to tell you that we have sunked to the level of bytory. I can tell you two particular TV stations who were inviting people who are not even related to Asiwaju Tinubu, they made documentaries about him and what happened in the United States. They were invited on daily basis by these stations through zoom. They have not inviting Achimugu who was an insider, who had documents and evidence to talk to Nigerians. This is to tell you the level of immorality even members of the press have sunked. “



