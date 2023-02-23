NEWS

2 days to election: Labour Party senatorial candidate, five others killed in Enugu

2 days to election: Labour Party senatorial candidate, five others killed in Enugu

Mr. Oyibo Chukwu, a senatorial candidate for the Labour Party in the Enugu East Senatorial District, “was murdered and set ablaze by unidentified gunmen.”

In addition, “five of his supporters who were in his car were also killed by the gunman.”

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area.

Chijioke Edeoga, a candidate for governor for the Labour Party, verified the sad incident and claimed that, “the gunmen shot him and five other individuals inside of his car before setting the car on fire.”

According to our correspondent, “It is true that our senatorial candidate for the Enugu East senatorial district has been slain before of the election on Saturday. He and five other people were shot and then set ablaze by the assailants.”

“Political parties that felt intimidated by the emergence of the Labour Party in the state and are concerned they may lose the election on Saturday are targeting our party members for assassination,” the statement reads.

Recall that, “the Labour Party’s electoral campaigns and endeavors had previously come under fire on various occasions.”

“Gunmen who are thought to be affiliated with the state’s ruling party have harmed several party members and sympathizers and ruined millions of dollars’ worth of property.”

“The Enugu State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, was unavailable at the time this report was filed, making attempts to contact him unsuccessful.” The source added.

Publish on 2023-02-23 07:22:09



