Arsenal football club will be hoping to perform well in their next march against Fulham football club in the English premier league tomorrow, but how should the team lineup in order to perform well against their premier league counterparts? Here are 2 creative ways Arsenal could lineup and perform well in their next match.

Photo Credit: The Sun.

First Lineup;

Coach Mikel Arteta could use the 4:2:3:1 formation to setup the team for their next march and he could stick with Aaron Ramsdale as the first choice goalkeeper of the team. The duo of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes could play as the central defenders for the team.

Zinchenko could be the one to play in the left fullback position while William Saliba could be deployed in the right fullback position. The coach could use the duo of Thomas Partey and Declan Rice as the defensive midfielders of the team.

The coach could deploy Kai Havertz as the central attacking midfielder of the team. Gabriel Martinelli could be used as the left attacking midfielder of the team if this particular formation is used by the coach while Bukayo Saka could start in the opposite flank. The coach could use Gabriel Jesus as the striker for the team if he is fully fit.

Photo Credit: Football London.

Second Lineup:

Coach Mikel Arteta could stick with Aaron Ramsdale as the preferred goalkeeper of the team when they face Fulham Football Club. He could use the 4:3:3 formation to setup the team for the premier league match.

William Saliba could be the one to play in the central defense position and he could be paired with Gabriel Magalhaes. Zinchenko could make it to the starting lineup for Arsenal football club and he could be used in the left full-back position. Thomas Partey could be the one to play in the right full-back position.

Declan Rice could be use as the central midfielder of the team if this particular formation is used by the coach to setup the team. Kai Havertz could make it to the starting lineup of the Arsenal as one of the attacking midfielders. He could be partnered by Martin Odegaard in the attacking midfield position.

Gabriel Martinelli could start in the left wing position for Arsenal football club in their next match against Fulham. Bukayo Saka could play in the right wing position while Gabriel Jesus could play as the striker for the team.

Photo Credit: Getty Images.

Sportsailor (

)