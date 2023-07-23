NEWS

2 Children Die After A Fence Collapsed Inside Their Room In Lagos

The tragic incident occurred in Lagos, where two members of a family lost their lives when their house collapsed. According to reports, the victims, who were playing in their room, were trapped when a fence close to their room collapsed. The incident happened at 25 Alao Street, OkaInukan, in the Isawo area of Ikorodu, shortly after heavy rainfall.

Concerned residents in the Ikorodu area were devastated by the accident, and rescue operatives have been on-site to recover the bodies of the children. As of now, the identities of the victims are yet to be known.

The tragedy is believed to have been caused by flooding, as the heavy rain downpour may have weakened the structure of the fence. This unfortunate incident serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of being vigilant and sensitive to potential risks around us. Identifying signs of structural weakness in buildings and fences can help prevent such accidents in the future.

Emergency responders are working tirelessly to retrieve the bodies of the children from under the rubble of the collapsed fence. This incident should be a wake-up call for everyone to prioritize safety measures and regularly inspect the condition of their homes and surroundings. The entire community is mourning the loss of these young lives, and it serves as a somber reminder of the need for caution and precautionary measures in the face of natural disasters and potential hazards.

