2 Candidates Accusing Each Other Of Stealing Money Are Same Ones Saying Obi Is Stingy – Ndubuisi Menakaya

As the race for the presidency continues to be a major subject of public discourse ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) and former Commissioner for Agriculture in Anambra State, Ndubuisi Menakaya has come out to explain why his candidate, Peter Gregory Obi is the best among the leading candidates.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Focus Nigeria’ a few hours ago, Menakaya, who is a member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, argued that the primary problem plaguing Nigeria is wastage in governance and only a leader like Obi, who is prudent in handling resources, can salvage the country from its myriad socio-economic challenges. To buttress his point, Mekanaya pointed out that while two candidates from the major parties have been accusing each other of siphoning public funds during their time in government, Obi, on the other hand, has only been accused of being stingy with the funds entrusted into his care.

He said; “Peter Obi, if elected, is going to, first and foremost, be a very prudent manager of our resources. What Nigeria needs is proper and prudent management of its resources. The country is well-endowed and blessed but the only problem we have is that we have not managed our resources well. Peter Obi is going to manage things well and cut down on frivolities. There will be a budget cut with things being put in the right places through budget prioritization. It’s not as if Nigeria cannot grow, this country can turn around to become the fastest-growing economy in the world because it has the potential. But since 1960, all we have heard is that Nigeria is a potential giant and nothing else. We will never make it unless we create credible, competent, and trustworthy leadership.

We are not telling ourselves the truth. Look at everybody that is contesting today. Candidates are accusing themselves of one thing or the other. Two major candidates are accusing each other of stealing. The only thing Obi has been accused of is that he saved money. The other two are at each other’s throats saying this one stole this and that one stole that, but they are the same ones accusing Peter Obi of being stingy because he saved money belonging to his state after making Anambra the best in terms of road networks, ranking first in education and healthcare. Three hospitals were also accredited. Everything as regards MDG (Millenium Development Goal), Anambra was first and he still saved money even after paying all pension and gratuities.”

