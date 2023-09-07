2 Best Ways Barcelona Could Lineup For Their Upcoming Matches.

Barcelona football club will be hoping to perform at optimum level when they return to La Liga action after the first international window of the season, but how will the coach setup the team in order to make them perform well? Here are 2 best ways Barcelona could lineup for upcoming matches.

First Lineup:

Coach Xavi Hernandez has been using the 4:2:3:1 formation to setup the team this season and he could continue to deploy the formation when the team return to action, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen could be the one to start in goal for the team.

Jules Kounde could start as one of the central defenders for the Spanish giants, he could be partnered by Eric Garcia in the central defense position. Marcos Alonso could be the one to play in the left full-back position for the team while Joao Cancelo could be the one to play in the right full-back position.

Frenkie De Jong could start in the central midfield position for the club in their upcoming matches, he could be paired with Gundogan. Gavi could play as the central attacking midfielder for the team if coach Xavi Hernandez uses this formation to setup the team.

Lamine Yamal could be the one to play in the right midfield position for the club while Ferran Torres could be the one to start in the left flank position. Robert Lewandowski is expected to play as the striker for the team.

Second Lineup:

The coach can also setup the team using the 4:4:2 formation. But Marc-Andre Ter Stegen could retain his position as the first choice Goalkeeper of the team.

Andreas Christensen could play as a central defender for the team and he could be paired with Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso could be the one to play in the left full-back position for Barcelona football club while Cancelo could play in the right full-back position.

Gundogan could play as one of the central Midfielders for the team if this formation is used, he could be paired with Frenkie De Jong in that position. Lamine Yamal could make it to the starting lineup as he could be the one to start in the right midfield position.

Gavi could start in the left midfield position for Barcelona football club while Robert Lewandowski could be deployed as one of the strikers for the team, he could be paired with Joao Felix.

