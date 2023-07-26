1999 Turnout Of Voters Was 52.3%, It Grew To 69% In 2003 But It Has Fallen Since Then- Garba Abari

Dr. Garba Abari, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has unveiled alarming figures on voter turnout during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections. Out of the 93.47 million registered voters, a mere 24.9 million individuals cast their ballots, resulting in a disheartening 26.72 percent voter turnout. This represents the lowest percentage of voter participation in Nigeria since the return to democracy in 1999, leaving many concerned about the state of civic engagement.

The revelation was made during the agency’s off-season governorship polls sensitization campaign, which focused on educating citizens about the new electoral act, civic participation, and the importance of maintaining peace during elections. The event took place in Lokoja, Kogi state.

According to NigeriaTribune, Dr. Abari emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that in all 36 states, less than half of the eligible population turned out to vote, and no state recorded a turnout exceeding 40 percent. The three largest states based on voter registration, namely Lagos, Kano, and Rivers, reported a turnout of less than one-third of their eligible population. Notably, Rivers state had the poorest voter turnout at a mere 15.6 percent, a significant decline despite its history of producing substantial votes in past elections.

The data presented highlights the growing concern of voter apathy, which poses a substantial challenge to Nigeria’s democracy. Citizens’ lack of interest or disillusionment with the political process is a worrying trend that requires urgent attention from the government, civil society organizations, and the public alike.

Efforts to encourage civic engagement and increase voter participation are crucial to strengthening the democratic process in Nigeria. Addressing the root causes of voter apathy, such as political disillusionment, socio-economic challenges, and electoral reforms, will be essential in reversing this worrying trend and fostering a more vibrant and participatory democracy for the future.

According to him, he said, there is a worrying trend of public disinterest in or indifference towards the electoral and democratic processes. In 1999, turnout was 52.3 per cent. Officially, it grew to 69 per cent in 2003; and it has fallen since then, first to 57.5 per cent in 2007; then to 53.7 per cent in 2011; before dropping to 43.7 per cent in 2015.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

