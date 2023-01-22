1979 Election: Obasanjo told me he wanted to see my notebook but, ended up tearing it-Jacob Amobonye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that a journalist and media consultant, whose name was given as Adegboyega Jacob Amobonye, and who is the publisher of Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Emporium, a local Lagos news magazine, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has shared what he experienced with the then Head of State, Olusegun Obasanjo.

While he was talking, he said one of the experiences he would never forget was his experience with Obasanjo.

He said, “During the 1979 election, Obasanjo told me he wanted to see my notebook but, he ended up tearing it.”

Further talking, he said when the then outgoing Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo, tore his notebook, it was on the day of the presidential election.

Jacob said, “As he drove himself in a Peugeot 504 to the Lagos City Hall, to monitor the voting process, I jumped in front of him and he pulled my shirt and said in Yoruba, “je ki nwo nkan ti o n ko ?” (let me see what you are writing). Immediately he saw his name, he tore the sheet and said again in Yoruba “Owo ki fun owo lorun, ma dimi lowo; mi o ni di e lowo.” (don’t disturb me and I won’t disturb you). I replied “Your Excellency, you are already disturbing me,” but, he did not reply me again.”

Further talking, Amobonye said, Obasanjo simply listened to complaints by the frustrated voters, especially the women who said “Baba, a kori oruko wa” (we can’t find our names) and after hearing them, Obasanjo said, “O tan niyen o” (that is the end then).

He said, “He returned to his navy blue Peugeot and drove off. The next day, Sunday, his Chief Press Secretary, late Alex Nwokedi, came to the newsroom and chatted over the incident with the news editor, late Fola Ashiru, and ensured nothing was amiss.”

