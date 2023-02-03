18 Benue LGs under siege, says Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, declared on Thursday that he would use every last drop of blood to stop herdsmen from invading his country and killing his people.

In response to a declaration made by a northern group allegedly led by the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, Ortom made this comment during a press conference at the Government House in Makurdi.

The governor, who cleared himself and his administration of responsibility for the airstrike that left several people dead in a settlement in Nasarawa State’s Doma Local Government Area, claimed that the alleged statement made by the former emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, was an effort to paint the governor as a Fulani-hater.

Ortom said that the Fulani militias had been after him since his administration passed the law banning open grazing in 2017 and that he had narrowly averted seven assassination attempts.

The governor claimed that in 2011, the Fulani invasion of the state took on a hazardous dimension and that since then, more than 6,000 people have died and more than two million people have been displaced.

According to Ortom, the state’s 18 out of 23 local government units are under siege, and Fulani herders have attacked the state more than 50 times since 2011.

Ortom added, “I must clarify definitely that the Benue State Government under my leadership has no involvement in the Akwanaja event,” while absolving himself of responsibility for the airstrike in Nasarawa State. It would be extremely wrong to associate me with the bombing in Doma, Nasarawa State.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)