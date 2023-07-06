17 Nigerian States With International Borders And The Four Countries They Share Borders With

Nigeria has 36 states and a Federal Capital Territory. However, 17 of the 36 states share borders with other African countries.

According to data released by StatiSense, Nigeria shares borders with the Republic of Benin, the Niger Republic, Chad, and Cameroon.

All six geopolitical zones of the federation have international borders, except the South-East. None of the five states in the Southeast region share borders with other countries.

Here is the list of the four countries and the Nigerian states they share borders with.

1. Cameroon: Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Taraba

2. Niger Republic: Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Yobe, Sokoto, Zamfara

3. Chad: Borno

4. The Republic of Benin: Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, and Sokoto

From the above data, Borno has the highest international borders. It shares borders with the Niger Republic, Chad, and Cameroon.

Kebbi and Sokoto states also have two international borders each: Niger and the Benin Republic.

Do you agree with the data?

