15-Year-Old Boy Gives Reason For Standing In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy At Lagos Rally

A 15-year-old boy identified as Yusuf Alimi, pictured in the iconic photo with Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, stood in front of a motorcade during an election rally in Lagos state. clarified why. Naija reports that the former Anambra state governor wrapped up his presidential campaign in Lagos on Saturday with rallies in Tafawa and Balewa, then squared off on the island of Lagos after campaigning in 36 states.

Vice-presidential candidate Datty Baba Amed also attended the final, along with Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere, and other party leaders. In this image that went viral on social media, Yusuf Alimi is seen with his arms spread wide in front of his Toyota Prado SUV, while Peter Obi stands out of the car’s open roof and looks like a teenager. smiling at

According to PUNCH, this 15-year-old boy revealed in an interview that he was at the front of the motorcade out of love for the LP flag bearers. Alimi, who said he is from Ibadan but lives in Lagos, said Peter Obi was helping people and wished him well for victory in February’s elections and his ability to succeed as Nigeria’s president.

