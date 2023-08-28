14 Survive Near-Death Experience in Ogun Highway Crash Caused by Speeding

Fourteen individuals narrowly escaped tragedy in a multiple-car collision at Magboro junction along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday. The incident, which occurred around 8:30am, involved three vehicles. A Mazda bus collided with a yellow commercial bus, causing a chain reaction that led to the crash. Eyewitnesses mentioned that the yellow bus sustained severe damage due to the impact.

According to witnesses, the Mazda bus was speeding when it rear-ended the yellow bus, forcing it toward the slope of the junction where motorcyclists often congregated. Thankfully, there were no fatalities, but 14 passengers sustained injuries. The injured victims were attended to by officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and subsequently taken for medical treatment.

The FRSC spokesperson for Ogun State, Florence Okpe, attributed the crash to speeding and wrongful overtaking. She clarified that while the accident involved 21 passengers, 14 of them were injured, comprising eight males and six females. Okpe emphasized that the collision was a result of one of the vehicles losing control after the initial impact.

Despite the intensity of the crash, no lives were lost. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of speeding and reckless driving on the roadways.

