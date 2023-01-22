14 Ex-Governors Fingered in N21 trillion, .4 Billion Alleged Fraud in 15 Years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

14 Ex-Governors Fingered in N21 trillion, $47.4 Billion Alleged Fraud in 15 Years

Among the 100 prominent people implicated in alleged corruption cases involving N21. 63 trillion and $47.4 billion over the past 15 years are 14 former governors, eight former ministers and special advisers, and five senators. Outside of the three groups, there were another 73 suspects. Men were allegedly responsible for N7.9 trillion and $17.8 billion of the alleged fraud, women were responsible for N8.9 trillion and $20 billion, and business entities were responsible for N4.2 billion and $9.6 billion, according to a report.

The alleged fraud (N21.63 trillion) is approximately equivalent to the Federal Government’s N21.83 trillion 2023 budget as well as the N22.7 trillion in Ways and Means debt that the Federal Government owes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In response to the report, Justice Richard Goldstone (retd), a former judge of the South African Constitutional Court and a board member of a non-governmental organization that advocates for the creation of a permanent International Anti-Corruption Court, said it was crucial that the prosecution of those accused be pursued vigorously and effectively.

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda, also known as the HEDA Resource Centre, released a 77-page report that details the 100 cases that were taken into account. Of those, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, or EFCC, handled 79, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses, or ICPC, 13, the SPIPRPP, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, or NDLEA, each handled one case, while the Criminal Courts Tribunal, or CCT, handled none.

