13 Political Parties Vow To Withdraw From General Election If CBN Further Extends New Naira Deadline

In a report on Channels Television , 13 out of the 18 Political parties vying for the Presidential seat have recently vowed to withdraw from the Presidential race if the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal government of Nigeria further extends the old naira swap deadline after February 10.

The parties reportedly revealed this at a briefing by a coalition of chairmen of political parties on Monday, 6th of February 2023.

The Parties while commending President Muhammadu Buhari on the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes, also knocked the state governments of Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna for dragging the Federal government to the Supreme court over the Policy.

Issuing the statement through the National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze, the parties said: “We hereby announce that at least 13 out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria will not be interested in the 2023 general elections and indeed we shall withdraw our participation from the electoral process if this currency policies are suspended or cancelled or if the deadline is further shifted.”

Channels also reported that the Kogi, Zamfara and Kaduna State governments have dragged the Federal government to court, seeking an injunction to halt the new naira policy, citing that people are facing hardship and that the deadline given by the Apex bank is not enough time to fully implement the new naira notes policy.

