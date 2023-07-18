13 Players That Scored 30 or More Goals in a Single Season For Man United

The storied history of Manchester United is brimming with remarkable footballing achievements, and one of the most coveted records is the milestone of scoring 30 or more goals in a single season for the club. As reported by Squawka, a prestigious football data source, a total of thirteen players have etched their names in Manchester United folklore by accomplishing this extraordinary feat. These footballing legends have left an indelible mark on the club’s illustrious history, contributing to its rich tradition of attacking prowess and success.

From the early days of English football to the modern era, a distinguished list of goal-scorers has graced the hallowed Old Trafford turf, each contributing their own unique flair and skill to the team. Names like Jack Rowley, Tommy Taylor, Billy Whelan, and Dennis Viollet stand as the pioneers of this remarkable achievement, laying the foundations for Manchester United’s goal-scoring legacy.

As the years passed, the club witnessed the rise of true footballing icons like Denis Law, George Best, and Brian McClair, whose goal-scoring exploits captivated the imagination of fans worldwide. The lethal striking partnership of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney further solidified the club’s status as a goal-scoring powerhouse.

However, it was the era of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robin van Persie, and Marcus Rashford that witnessed unprecedented goal-scoring records, with these three prolific forwards raising the bar even higher. Ronaldo’s exceptional goal-scoring ability and versatility, van Persie’s lethal left foot, and Rashford’s electrifying pace have thrilled the Old Trafford faithful and the footballing world at large.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)