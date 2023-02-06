This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

13 Parties Will Withdraw From The 2023 Elections If The Currency Policy Is Cancelled- Kenneth Udeze

Thirteen out of the eighteen political parties in Nigeria have threatened to withdraw from the 2023 general elections if the new naira notes policy is suspended or cancelled, or if the deadline is shifted again. A coalition of chairmen of the 13 political parties made this known to newsmen on Monday.

In the report which was made by Channels Television, the coalition commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the redesigning of the N1,000, N500 and N200 notes. The 13 parties stated that they won’t be interested in the forthcoming elections if the new deadline of February 10th is shifted again as demanded by the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While speaking to the pressmen on the issue, the National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze, said – “We hereby announce that at least 13 out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria will not be interested in the 2023 general elections, and indeed we shall withdraw our participation from the electoral process if this currency policy is suspended or cancelled, or if the deadline is further shifted.”

The announcement from the political parties has been attracting reactions from members of the public, and many have been wondering which political parties are involved in this.

What do you have to say about this threat from the 13 political parties? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw (via 50minds

News )

#Parties #Withdraw #Elections #Currency #Policy #Cancelled #Kenneth #Udeze13 Parties Will Withdraw From The 2023 Elections If The Currency Policy Is Cancelled- Kenneth Udeze Publish on 2023-02-06 16:03:44