13 days to election, PDP, APC and Labour Party extols win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The candidates for the four major political parties have each boasted that they were confident of winning the election with just two weeks still to go.

The election is slated for February 25, 2023, and candidates include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, and 14 others.

Charles Aniagwu, a spokesman for the PDP presidential campaign committee, predicted that Atiku will win on the first try given the support shown by Nigerians throughout the six geopolitical zones during the party’s campaigns in an interview with one of our journalists.

Aniagwu responded that as a PDP member, all of its governors were expected to rally support for the Atiku/Okowa ticket in the interest of the party when asked if Atiku was certain to win without the support of the five resentful governors and members of the Integrity Group who are all senior party members.

Atiku Abubakar, our candidate, and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, will win this election, he asserted.

Everywhere we have gone, the message of saving and rebuilding Nigeria has been positively received.

We are counting on Nigerians, both inside and outside the PDP, to stand together and support us.

Nigeria has massive difficulties, and we need these tried-and-true leaders on board to put this nation back on the path of peace and development.

“The Integrity Group has been criticized for doing many things. They are PDP members in our eyes.

Because it’s the right thing to do, we anticipate that they will work for the party’s presidential nominee.

“However, the G-5 governors are not the only issue here.

To win the election and lead Nigeria, Atiku needs the backing of all Nigerians.

We are conveying this message to people.

This is about Nigeria as a nation, not the PDP.

Aniagwu, who doubled as the Delta state commissioner for Information, responded to the question of whether the former vice president is still interacting with the Wike-led group by saying, “His Excellency is open to discuss with all Nigerians on how to make Nigeria great again.”

Falonnews (

)